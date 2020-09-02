Sonu Sood: Big Announcement In The Field Of Education Coming Soon

Image Source : SONU SOOD TWITTER Sonu Sood says a big announcement in the field of education is coming soon.

Sonu Sood has announced that a big announcement in the field of education will be made soon. The actor took to Twitter and tweeted two posters, "A big announcement in the education field... Coming soon," written in English and Hindi. Recently, a number of examples of generosity have been showcased by Sonu Sood when he extended a helping hand for people in need. The latest was to offer his help to students who would be travelling to flood-hit areas to appear for NEET, JEE exams.

Taking to Twitter previously, Sonu Sood said, "Incase #JEE_NEET happens: To all the students who will be appearing and are struck in flood-hit areas of Bihar, Assam and Gujarat. Do let me know your areas of travel. Trying to make your travel arrangements to reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exam because of resources."

Sonu Sood had also helped migrants by arranging transportation to their home towns who had got stuck during the lockdown in various states.

