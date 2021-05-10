NTA JIPMAT 2021: Registration date extended till May 31

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL JIPMAT 2021 will be held on June 20

NTA JIPMAT 2021: The application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 will be closed on May 31. The application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on April 30. Interested candidates can apply at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

JIPMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 20 in a computer-based mode, at various centres. The application correction window will be opened from May 5 to 10.

JIPMAT 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'JIPMAT 2021 new registration' tab

Step 3: Key-in all the required details to generate a password

Step 4: Choose a security question and enter your answer. Complete the application

Step 5: Upload the scanned photograph, signature. Upload other documents, if required

Step 6: Pay the application fee, download and take a print out for further reference.

The JIPMAT scores is accepted for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

