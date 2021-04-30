NTA JIPMAT 2021 application deadline extended - Check new date

JIPMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 20

NTA JIPMAT application 2021: The application deadline for the National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 has been extended. The candidates can now apply till May 31, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on April 30. “In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA has extended the last dates of submission of JIPMAT 2021,” the official statement mentioned.

JIPMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 20 in a computer-based mode, at various centres.

How to apply for JIPMAT 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'JIPMAT 2021 new registration' tab

Step 3: Key-in all the required details to generate a password

Step 4: Choose a security question and enter your answer. Complete the application

Step 5: Upload the scanned photograph, signature. Upload other documents, if required

Step 6: Pay the application fee, download and take a print out for further reference.

The JIPMAT scores is accepted for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

