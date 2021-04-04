Image Source : FILE PHOTO JIPMAT 2021 registration begins. Direct link to apply

JIPMAT 2021: The online registration process for JIPMAT 2021 has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA will conduct the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 for admission to a five-year integrated program in Management in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) at Bodh Gaya and Jammu.

Candidates can apply for the JIPMAT 2021 examination online at jipmat.nta.ac.in on or before April 30.

"Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year not before 2017," reads the official notice.\

JIPMAT 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website-- jipmat.nta.ac.in

2. Click on ‘JIPMAT 2021- New Registration’ tab

3. Key-in all the required details to generate a password

4. Choose a security question and enter your answer. Complete the application.

5. Upload the scanned photograph, signature. Upload other documents, if required.

6. Pay the application fee

JIPMAT 2021: Direct link

Click here to apply for JIPMAT 2021

The JIPMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 20 in a computer-based mode, at various centres. The application correction window will also be activated from May 5 to 10.

Latest Education News