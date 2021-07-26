Madras High Court admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MHC Admit card 2021 released.

MHC admit card 2021: The admit card for the Madras High Court (MHC) recruitment exam 2021 has been released. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website-- and

This MHC Recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to hire candidates for the various posts of Copyist Attender, Office Assistant, Gardener, Watchman, Nightwatchman, Nightwatchman cum Masalchi, Watchman cum Masalchi, Sweeper, Waterman and Waterwoman, Masalchi, Masalchi cum Watchman, Sweeper cum Cleaner, Office Assistant cum full-time Watchman, Scavenger, Sanitary Worker in various Districts of Judicial Department in the state of Tamil Nadu.

MHC Admit Card 2021: How to download

Go to the official website of MHC - hcmadras.tn.nic.in Click on the link 'Click here to download the hall ticket for the posts (Viz., Office Assistant, Sanitary Worker, etc.) in Subordinate Courts of Tamilnadu' A new window will be opened, enter your user ID and password and click on the 'login' button Download Madras High Court Exam admit card and take a printout for future reference.

MHC Recruitment exam 2021: Important dates

MHC Recruitment exam 2021 is expected to be held on July 31 and August 1. The tentative schedule is given below:

Office Assistant, Copyist Attender, Office Assistant cum Full-time Watchman - July 31

Sanitary Worker, Scavenger, Scavenger/Sweeper - August 1.

READ| IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2021 released: Direct link, websites to download

ALSO READ| IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 92 Junior Assistant posts, apply now

Latest Education News