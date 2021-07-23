IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2021 released: Direct link, websites to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2021 at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for RRB clerk post on Thursday (July 22). The candidates can check and download the admit card through the official website- ibps.in till August 14.

The office assistant exam will be held on August 8 and 14, 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official IBPS website- ibps.in Click on the link to download- 'Online preliminary exam call letter for RRB X office assistants' Enter registration number, password Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

For the posts of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two-tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main. The candidates who will qualify in Preliminary Examination and be shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination.

For details on IBPS clerk (office assistant) exam, the candidates can check the website- ibps.in.

