Kerala KEAM 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

KEAM 2021: The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the admit card for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM entrance exam will be held on August 5. As per the schedule released, paper 1 (physics and chemistry) will be held in the morning session (10 am to 12:30) pm, while paper II (mathematics) in the afternoon session, from 2:30 to 5 pm. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

KEAM 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the download 'KEAM admit card 2021' link Step 3: Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 24, but was postponed.

The entrance exam is being held for admission to the following courses- Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU), Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries. For further details, candidates can check the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

