KEAM 2021 exam date announced, check here

Image Source : PTI/ FILE KEAM 2021 will be held on July 24

KEAM exam 2021: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has announced the exam dates for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination, KEAM 2021. The exam will be held on July 24, the candidates can check official notification at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the notification released, paper 1 (physics and chemistry) will be held in the morning session (10 am to 12:30) pm, while paper II (mathematics) in the afternoon session, from 2:30 to 5 pm. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

The application process will commence soon, the dates will be notified at the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

