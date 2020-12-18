Image Source : PTI Karnataka schools may reopen from January 1 for classes 10, 12

Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that the schools can reopen from January 1 for classes 10 and 12. Besides, they can also reopen for classes 9 and 11 from January 15.

The committee came to this recommendation after holding a meeting in which issues on the reopening of dates were discussed. The meeting was also attended by the state education minister and department officials.

Before reopening, the dates will be discussed with the chief minister and will be finalised after framing the Standard Operating Procedure.

In the meeting, it was also discussed that Vidyagama in its new form -- classes in small groups on campus -- for classes 6 to 9 can also be held from January 1. While the committee recommended that the state should wait for some more time before rolling out Vidyagama for primary classes.

As per the TOI report, the Karnataka government will also wait for the High Court order on the same.

