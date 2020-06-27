JIPMER PG 2020 result declared, check details | Know the toppers 

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared JIPMER PG 2020 result on Saturday. The result has been declared category-wise in the PDF format. A total of 9885 aspirants have appeared for the exam out of which by securing 99.9898837 percentile, Durgia Parth Thakur bags AIR 1 and the list of the other JIPMER PG toppers have been mentioned below.
The authorities conducted the JIPMER PG entrance exam on June 21, 2020, in computer based mode.
JIPMER PG 2020 result
-
Visit the official website of JIPMER PG (jipmer.edu.in)
-
On the homepage of the official website a link to download the JIPMER PG result PDF will be available
-
Click on the link and check their JIPMER PG 2020 result under their category and roll number.
-
Candidates are advised to download the result PDF for future reference
Rankwise JIPMER PG Toppers list
|
Rank
|
Roll number
|
Name of the Candidate
|
Rank
|
Percentile
|
1
|
2007120166
|
DURGIA PARTH THAKUR
|
741
|
99.9898837
|
2
|
2007114055
|
VINEETHA KANNEGANTI
|
718
|
99.9797673
|
3
|
2007123321
|
VINITH KUMAR P R
|
697
|
99.969651
|
4
|
2007122664
|
INAMUL HASAN S
|
695
|
99.9595346
|
5
|
2007110470
|
SELVAGANESAN M
|
689
|
99.9494183
|
6
|
2007116464
|
SUBHAJIT DAS
|
680
|
99.939302
|
7
|
2007111110
|
ADITYA S NARAYAN
|
677
|
99.9291856
|
8
|
2007123661
|
AKSHAYA J
|
675
|
99.9190693
|
9
|
2007111683
|
SHAURYA SHARMA
|
666
|
99.908953
|
10
|
2007125025
|
SUVRANKAR DATTA
|
665
|
99.8988366
|
11
|
2007116114
|
DIBYENDU SEKHAR DAS
|
664
|
99.8887203
|
12
|
2007112411
|
ANAND V
|
662
|
99.8786039
|
13
|
2007119543
|
SHUBHAM GOYAL
|
661
|
99.8583713
|
14
|
2007113326
|
BIKASH SOURAV
|
661
|
99.8583713
|
15
|
2007111699
|
BHUMIKA
|
659
|
99.8482549
|
16
|
2007115625
|
MUPPANA VEERABHADRA VENKATA SAI SRIKANTH
|
656
|
99.8381386
|
17
|
2007115294
|
ANAGHA PUNTAMBEKAR
|
654
|
99.8280223
|
18
|
2007125774
|
MUDDANA POOJA SAI
|
651
|
99.8179059
|
19
|
2007116210
|
SANIA RAHMAN
|
649
|
99.8077896
|
20
|
2007115434
|
JAGPRIT SINGH
|
648
|
99.7774406
JPMER PG Result 2020: Past pass percentile and cut-offs
The candidates can follow the table below for JIPMER PG cut off 2018. The results are available category-wise. In the last session, out of 15,655 candidates appeared, only 8,569 candidates were able to qualify the exam.
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks- July Session
|
Cutoff Marks - January Session
|
Unreserved UR / Inst/ OCI/ NRI/ Sponsored
|
166
|
228
|
Unreserved OPH
|
156
|
214
|
SC/ST/OBC/OPH
|
146
|
199
The candidates can check the cut off percentile required for each category from the table below
|
Category
|
Cutoff percentile
|
Unreserved
|
50
|
Other backward classes OBC
|
40
|
Scheduled caste SC
|
40
|
Scheduled Tribe ST
|
40
|
OPH
|
45
This is a general pass percentile followed by the institute. To know more candidates can check the official website of JIPMER, jipmer.edu.in.