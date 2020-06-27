Saturday, June 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. JIPMER PG 2020 result declared; check details | Know the toppers

JIPMER PG 2020 result declared; check details | Know the toppers

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared JIPMER PG 2020 result on Saturday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Puducherry Updated on: June 27, 2020 18:17 IST
JIPMER PG 2020 result declared, check details | Know the toppers
Image Source : PTI

JIPMER PG 2020 result declared, check details | Know the toppers 

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared JIPMER PG 2020 result on Saturday. The result has been declared category-wise in the PDF format.  A total of 9885 aspirants have appeared for the exam out of which by securing 99.9898837 percentile, Durgia Parth Thakur bags AIR 1 and the list of the other JIPMER PG toppers have been mentioned below.

The authorities conducted the JIPMER PG entrance exam on June 21, 2020, in computer based mode.

JIPMER PG 2020 result 

  • Visit the official website of JIPMER PG (jipmer.edu.in) 

  • On the homepage of the official website a link to download the JIPMER PG result PDF will be available 

  • Click on the link and check their JIPMER PG 2020 result under their category and roll number. 

  • Candidates are advised to download the result PDF for future reference

Rankwise JIPMER PG Toppers list

Rank

Roll number

Name of the Candidate

Rank

Percentile

1

2007120166

DURGIA PARTH THAKUR

741

99.9898837

2

2007114055

VINEETHA KANNEGANTI

718

99.9797673

3

2007123321

VINITH KUMAR P R

697

99.969651

4

2007122664

INAMUL HASAN S

695

99.9595346

5

2007110470

SELVAGANESAN M

689

99.9494183

6

2007116464

SUBHAJIT DAS

680

99.939302

7

2007111110

ADITYA S NARAYAN

677

99.9291856

8

2007123661

AKSHAYA J

675

99.9190693

9

2007111683

SHAURYA SHARMA

666

99.908953

10

2007125025

SUVRANKAR DATTA

665

99.8988366

11

2007116114

DIBYENDU SEKHAR DAS

664

99.8887203

12

2007112411

ANAND V

662

99.8786039

13

2007119543

SHUBHAM GOYAL

661

99.8583713

14

2007113326

BIKASH SOURAV

661

99.8583713

15

2007111699

BHUMIKA

659

99.8482549

16

2007115625

MUPPANA VEERABHADRA VENKATA SAI SRIKANTH

656

99.8381386

17

2007115294

ANAGHA PUNTAMBEKAR

654

99.8280223

18

2007125774

MUDDANA POOJA SAI

651

99.8179059

19

2007116210

SANIA RAHMAN

649

99.8077896

20

2007115434

JAGPRIT SINGH

648

99.7774406

 

JPMER PG Result 2020: Past pass percentile and cut-offs

The candidates can follow the table below for JIPMER PG cut off 2018. The results are available category-wise. In the last session, out of 15,655 candidates appeared, only 8,569 candidates were able to qualify the exam.

Category

Cutoff Marks- July Session 

Cutoff Marks - January Session

Unreserved UR / Inst/ OCI/ NRI/ Sponsored

166

228

Unreserved OPH

156

214

SC/ST/OBC/OPH

146

199

The candidates can check the cut off percentile required for each category from the table below

Category

Cutoff percentile

Unreserved

50

Other backward classes OBC

40

Scheduled caste SC

40

Scheduled Tribe ST

40

OPH

45

This is a general pass percentile followed by the institute. To know more candidates can check the official website of JIPMER, jipmer.edu.in. 

 

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X