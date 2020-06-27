Image Source : PTI JIPMER PG 2020 result declared, check details | Know the toppers

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared JIPMER PG 2020 result on Saturday. The result has been declared category-wise in the PDF format. A total of 9885 aspirants have appeared for the exam out of which by securing 99.9898837 percentile, Durgia Parth Thakur bags AIR 1 and the list of the other JIPMER PG toppers have been mentioned below.

The authorities conducted the JIPMER PG entrance exam on June 21, 2020, in computer based mode.

JIPMER PG 2020 result

Visit the official website of JIPMER PG (jipmer.edu.in)

On the homepage of the official website a link to download the JIPMER PG result PDF will be available

Click on the link and check their JIPMER PG 2020 result under their category and roll number.

Candidates are advised to download the result PDF for future reference

Rankwise JIPMER PG Toppers list

Rank Roll number Name of the Candidate Rank Percentile 1 2007120166 DURGIA PARTH THAKUR 741 99.9898837 2 2007114055 VINEETHA KANNEGANTI 718 99.9797673 3 2007123321 VINITH KUMAR P R 697 99.969651 4 2007122664 INAMUL HASAN S 695 99.9595346 5 2007110470 SELVAGANESAN M 689 99.9494183 6 2007116464 SUBHAJIT DAS 680 99.939302 7 2007111110 ADITYA S NARAYAN 677 99.9291856 8 2007123661 AKSHAYA J 675 99.9190693 9 2007111683 SHAURYA SHARMA 666 99.908953 10 2007125025 SUVRANKAR DATTA 665 99.8988366 11 2007116114 DIBYENDU SEKHAR DAS 664 99.8887203 12 2007112411 ANAND V 662 99.8786039 13 2007119543 SHUBHAM GOYAL 661 99.8583713 14 2007113326 BIKASH SOURAV 661 99.8583713 15 2007111699 BHUMIKA 659 99.8482549 16 2007115625 MUPPANA VEERABHADRA VENKATA SAI SRIKANTH 656 99.8381386 17 2007115294 ANAGHA PUNTAMBEKAR 654 99.8280223 18 2007125774 MUDDANA POOJA SAI 651 99.8179059 19 2007116210 SANIA RAHMAN 649 99.8077896 20 2007115434 JAGPRIT SINGH 648 99.7774406

JPMER PG Result 2020: Past pass percentile and cut-offs

The candidates can follow the table below for JIPMER PG cut off 2018. The results are available category-wise. In the last session, out of 15,655 candidates appeared, only 8,569 candidates were able to qualify the exam.

Category Cutoff Marks- July Session Cutoff Marks - January Session Unreserved UR / Inst/ OCI/ NRI/ Sponsored 166 228 Unreserved OPH 156 214 SC/ST/OBC/OPH 146 199

The candidates can check the cut off percentile required for each category from the table below

Category Cutoff percentile Unreserved 50 Other backward classes OBC 40 Scheduled caste SC 40 Scheduled Tribe ST 40 OPH 45

This is a general pass percentile followed by the institute. To know more candidates can check the official website of JIPMER, jipmer.edu.in.

