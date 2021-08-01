JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card released. Direct link to download

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ JIPMAT.NTA.AC.IN NTA JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card released

NTA JIPMAT Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card. Candidates can download their admit card for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test online through the official website-- jipmat.nta.ac.in.

JIPMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 10 in a computer-based mode, at various centres.

JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card: How to download

1. Visit the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the link, "JIPMAT Admit Card 2021."

3. Enter all the required details and click on "sign in."

4. Your JIPMAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

According to the official notice, candidates should not make any changes to their admit cards on their own.

JIPMAT 2021 Admit Card: Direct link

Click here to download NTA JIPMAT Admit Card

About JIPMAT

JIPMAT Exam 2021 is conducted for admission to a 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The exam comprises Logical Reasoning, Verbal Aptitude, Quantitative Ability, and others.

