Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2021 declared at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the Gujarat HSC Result 2021 for Arts and Commerce subjects. The Gujarat Board Class 12 result can only be downloaded by the respective schools from the official website of GSEB--gseb.org. Approximately, 5 lakh students had registered to appear for Gujarat Board Class 12 exams 2021 in the state.

The state board exams for class 12 were canceled by the Board due to a rise in Covid-19 cases all over the country. The result was prepared on the basis of Class 12 evaluation criteria released by the Board.

GSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

As per the evaluation criteria, GSEB has adopted the 25:25:50 marking formula for Class 12 students. 50 per cent weightage is for Class 10 marks, 25 per cent for Class 11 marks, and 25 per cent for the first and second unit tests of Class 12. The Board would notify later on the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates, and revaluation, and re-verification to the students soon.

