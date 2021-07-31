CHSE Odisha class 12 +2 Result 2021 declared: Direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CHSE Odisha class 12 +2 for Science and Commerce result 2021 has been declared.

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared the Odisha board class 12 Science, Commerce result 2021 has been declared. Students registered to appear for the exam can check the results through the official website- orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha 12th Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in Click on the Class 12 result link Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number Class 12 Science, Commerce result will appear on the screen Download the class 12 result, take a printout for further reference.

CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Websites to check

chseodisha.nic.in result 2021

orissaresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

The Odisha class 12 board exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19. Thus, the result is being announced on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in Class 10,11, and other internal assessments.

