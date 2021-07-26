Dharmendra Pradhan launches 'Nadi ko Jano' app during Vyaas Pooja Mahotsav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Education Minister launched 'Nadi Ko Jano' app on the occassion of Vyaas Pooja Mahotsav.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the 'Nadi ko Jano' app on the occasion of Vyaas Pooja Mahotsav on Sunday, during an online webinar organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal.

Purpose of Vyaas Pooja Mahotsav webinar

The 'Vyaas Pooja Mahotsav' webinar was hosted by the President of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Dr Sachidananda Joshi. The purpose of organising this webinar was to shed light on the role of Bhartiya ethos and teachers in the implementation of the New Education Policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that nature is the first teacher of man and the role of the teacher is paramount in Indian society."Indians have survived for thousands of years because of the Indian tradition of imparting knowledge to future generations,' he said.

Speaking on the role of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, the Minister said, "Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal is a thread, which is connecting past and present to our future."

"Things are changing rapidly in this tech-enabled world. Science is changing the world how we see it. But the basis of these scientific innovations is the self-awareness that resides within us," Pradhan said.

With inputs of ANI

