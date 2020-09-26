DU Cut-Off List 2020: All you need to know

Image Source : PTI DU Cut-Off List: All you need to know

DU Cut-Off List 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses on October 12. Students who have applied for the admission in Delhi University will be able to check the first cut-off list online at du.ac.in as well as at the websites of the respective colleges.

As per the official notification, there will be a total of 5 cut-off lists for UG (Under Graduate) courses and three cut off lists for PG (Post Graduate) courses this year. In case any seat is left vacant after these lists, further cut-offs will be announced.

The timing for admissions is from 10 AM to 5 PM. However, applicants would be given additional time to pay their fee online.

Admissions on the basis of a “special cut-off” will take after the new session commences on November 18, and further cut-offs maybe announced if seats are remaining.

ALSO READ | Delhi University's new academic session to commence on Nov 18

This year, a record 3,53,919 students had applied for 64,000 undergraduate seats across colleges in Delhi University. This is highest in the past three years and about a lakh more than that of last year.

Due to a high number of applicants, the cut-offs are also expected to go higher. Further, St Stephen’s already set a tone for the rest of colleges as well.

DU Cut-Off List: Schedule

Image Source : DU.AC.IN DU Cut-Off List: All you need to know

Image Source : DU.AC.IN DU Cut-Off List: All you need to know

Click here to check the Schedule for DU Admission 2020

DU Admissions 2020: List of documents needed

Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet

Class 12 Marksheet

Original/ Provisional Pass Certificate for Class 12 Board Exams

SC/ST/OBC Certificate (for candidates who seek admission through reserved seats)

Latest Transfer Certificate

EWS Certificate, if applicable

Two passport-size photographs (self-attested)

Sports Certificate for the last three years (if applicable)

Admission to all DU UG courses for the academic session 2020-21 will be on the basis of cut-offs barring a few.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage