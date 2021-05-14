CLAT 2021 registration process ends tomorrow, here's how to apply

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13

CLAT 2021: The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be closed on May 15. Candidates who have not applied for the exam can do so through the website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The application process was scheduled to be closed on April 30. But it was extended due to difficulties faced by students. “The executive committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on April 28, 2021. After reviewing recent developments, the committee resolved to extend the application deadline due to difficulties faced by students arising out of bank closures and lockdowns," the official notification mentioned.

CLAT 2021 application process: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CLAT application process link'

Step 3: Fill the application form with details required

Step 4: Upload relevant certificates, images

Step 5: Then, click on 'submit'

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13 in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The entrance exam will carry 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. The test will be of 150 marks and there will be a penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

