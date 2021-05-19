Wednesday, May 19, 2021
     
  4. Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be announced at 11 am, check websites
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be announced at 11 am, check websites

A total of 4.61 lakh students who have enrolled for the exam can check the result through the website- cgbse.nic.in. The result will be announced at 11 am.

New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2021 10:42 IST
CGBSE Class 10 exam result 2021
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 LIVE: The result of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 10 exam will be announced on May 19 at 11 am. A total of 4.61 lakh students who have enrolled for the exam can check the result through the website- cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE in an official statement mentioned that the result will be announced at 11 am. The candidates can check the result through the website- cgbse.nic.in.  

The result will be announced by the state education department via video conference. The board earlier canceled the class 10 exam in view of the Covid-19 second wave. As per the evaluation criteria, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal assignments.   

  • May 19, 2021 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Highlights of Class 10 exam result last year

    The pass percentage of Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE class 10 exam stood at 73.62 per cent last year. Pragya Kashyap secured rank 1 with 100 per cent marks, while Prashansa Rajput and Bharati Yadav secured the second and third position respectively. 

  • May 19, 2021 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Check website to get result

    The result of the CGBSE Class 10 exam will be available at the website- cgbse.nic.in at 11 am today. A total of 4.61 lakh students enrolled in the class 10 exam this year. 

  • May 19, 2021 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many students enrolled for class 10 exam

    A total of 4.61 lakh students have enrolled for the class 10 exam this year. The exam was later cancelled due to surge in Covid-19 cases. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assignments. Check result at cgbse.nic.in 

  • May 19, 2021 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How marks will be calculated?

    As class 10 marks will be calculated on the basis of internal assessment, a student will be awarded a maximum of 72 out of 75, 68 out of 70 marks in theory papers 

  • May 19, 2021 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check CGBSE Class 10 result

    Step 1: Visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in 

    Step 2: Click on the link, secondary (class 10 result 2021) 

    Step 3: Enter registration, roll number 

    Step 4: Click on submit 

    Step 5: Download score card, take a print out for further reference. 

  • May 19, 2021 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Not satisfied with marks, students can take exams later

    CGBSE notification reads, “Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when COVID-19 situation improves." 

  • May 19, 2021 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    know the evaluation criteria

    As board canceled the Class 10 exam earlier due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal assignments. Check result at cgbse.nic.in 

  • May 19, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 result today at 11 am

    The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the result of class 10 exam today at 11 am. The result will be available at the website- cgbse.nic.in.  A total of 4.61 lakh students enrolled in the class 10 exam this year.  

