Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be announced at 11 am, check websites

CGBSE Class 10 exam result available at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 LIVE: The result of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 10 exam will be announced on May 19 at 11 am. A total of 4.61 lakh students who have enrolled for the exam can check the result through the website- cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE in an official statement mentioned that the result will be announced at 11 am. The candidates can check the result through the website- cgbse.nic.in.

The result will be announced by the state education department via video conference. The board earlier canceled the class 10 exam in view of the Covid-19 second wave. As per the evaluation criteria, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal assignments.

