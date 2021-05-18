Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10 result tomorrow: Websites, direct link, how to check

Image Source : PTI CGBSE Class 10 exam result available at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the result of class 10 exam on May 19. CGBSE in an official statement mentioned that the result will be announced at 11 am, the candidates can check the result through the website- cgbse.nic.in. A total of 4.61 lakh students enrolled in the class 10 exam this year.

The result will be announced by the state education department via video conference. The board earlier cancelled the class 10 exam in view of the Covid-19 second wave. As per the evaluation criteria, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal assignments.

CGBSE notification reads, “Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when COVID-19 situation improves."

The candidates can check the result through the website- cgbse.nic.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration, roll number. Class 10 result will appear on the screen. Download, take a print out for further reference.

