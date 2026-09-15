India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Delhi play?

The stage is set for the second T20I of the ongoing series between India and Afghanistan. The two sides will meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the clash on September 15, and both teams will look to put in their best performance. It is interesting to note that the Indian team came out on top in the first T20I, putting in a good showing in the clash.

Just like the 1st T20I, the second game of the series is also being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top as the two lock horns. The 1st T20I of the series saw Afghanistan come in to bat first and post a total of 156 runs in the first innings of the game.

Chasing down the target, India saw Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan put in a good show, and helping the Men in Blue win the game by seven wickets and take the lead in the series. With the second T20I right around the corner, fans have been wondering how the pitch would behave in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is one that is preferred by the batters. A high scoring encounter can be anticipated on such a pitch, and despite India bowling first in the first T20I of the series, opting to bat first after winning the toss on such a surface could prove to be a wise decision. The bowlers will need to stay patient in the early stages of the game and spinners could play a key role.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor ul Rehman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq

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