It's official: CBSE will conduct pending Class 10, 12 board exams for main subjects post lockdown

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining Class X examinations after the lockdown in over. CBSE reiterated in a press release that there is no change in the position of holding board examinations.

"With regards to the conduct of Class X examinations several queries are being received by the CBSE. It is once again reiterated that remaining examinations of Class X stated in the Press Release dated 01.4.2020 will be conducted by CBSE," the press release read.

CBSE further clarified that an adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders for the preparations. "It is once again clarified that adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations," the release further added.

"...examinations of all the subjects of Class X and XII will be conducted after assessing the situation after the lockdown in over," the statement read.

Meanwhile, talking about the board examinations, Nishank said: "Out of the 83 exams of CBSE for Class 10 and 12, 29 will be held. The marks of the remaining optional exams will be based on internal assessment. The exams for 29 papers will be conducted after the situation becomes normal. The students should continue with their studies."

Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the boards decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20.@DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 29, 2020

The HRD Ministry has also refuted rumours about the cancellation of the board examinations. The ministry said that as soon as the situation becomes normal, the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted.

"The students of Class 10 and 12 will be promoted only after the board examinations. There is no plan to promote them without examination," Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

On Tuesday, Nishank held an important meeting with the education ministers and education secretaries of all the states. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who attended the meeting, had asked to release the results of the students only on the basis of internal examination by not having the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12.

Sisodia had said: "For the next year, the entire syllabus should be reduced by at least 30 per cent and the entrance examinations for JEE, NEET and other higher educational institutions should also be taken on the basis of reduced syllabus."

"It will not be possible to conduct the remaining exams of the CBSE's Class 10 and 12. Therefore, children should be promoted on the basis of internal examination as the children of Class 9 and 11 have passed," he suggested.

However, both the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the CBSE rejected this suggestion of the Delhi government. The CBSE said that there are no plans to admit students to the next class without taking board exams.

