Calicut University UG, UP results 2021 RELEASED: Direct link, how to check here

The University of Calicut declared the results of various UG/PG programmes on August 18. Students who appeared in the below-mentioned examinations can check their results at the university’s official website at uoc.ac.in. The results have been declared for:

1st semester MPhil computer science examination 11/2019

2nd semester MSc Chemistry (affiliated colleges) examination 4/2020

2nd semester MA economics (affiliated colleges) examination 4/2020

2nd semester MA sociology (affiliated colleges) examination 4/2020

2nd semester MA Malayalam examination 4/2020

2nd semester MA Malayalam with journalism examination 4/2020

5th-semester SDE-CUCBCSS BA/BA Afsal-Ul-Ulama is a regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2020.

6th semester BCom/BCom vocational/BBA/BTHM/BHA examination April 2021

6th semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A/B.Sc Mathematics regular/supplementary/improvement examination April 2021

6th semester BA/BA Afzal-Ul-Ulama/BSW/BVC/BTFP (CUCBCSS UG) examination April 2021.

University of Calicut Results: How to check

Visit the official website of Calicut university at uoc.ac.in Click on the link for results under "Pareekshabhavan" results.uoc.ac.in Click the link for the desired result on the new page that opens Enter your register number and security code Click to get results Your results will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

