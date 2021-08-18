Calicut University UG, UP results 2021 RELEASED: Direct link, how to check here

The University of Calicut declared the results of various UG/PG programmes on August 18. Students who appeared in the below-mentioned examinations can check their results at the university’s official website at uoc.ac.in. The results have been declared for:
- 1st semester MPhil computer science examination 11/2019
- 2nd semester MSc Chemistry (affiliated colleges) examination 4/2020
- 2nd semester MA economics (affiliated colleges) examination 4/2020
- 2nd semester MA sociology (affiliated colleges) examination 4/2020
- 2nd semester MA Malayalam examination 4/2020
- 2nd semester MA Malayalam with journalism examination 4/2020
- 5th-semester SDE-CUCBCSS BA/BA Afsal-Ul-Ulama is a regular/supplementary/improvement examination November 2020.
- 6th semester BCom/BCom vocational/BBA/BTHM/BHA examination April 2021
- 6th semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A/B.Sc Mathematics regular/supplementary/improvement examination April 2021
- 6th semester BA/BA Afzal-Ul-Ulama/BSW/BVC/BTFP (CUCBCSS UG) examination April 2021.
University of Calicut Results: How to check
- Visit the official website of Calicut university at uoc.ac.in
- Click on the link for results under "Pareekshabhavan" results.uoc.ac.in
- Click the link for the desired result on the new page that opens
- Enter your register number and security code
- Click to get results
- Your results will be displayed on the screen
- Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.
READ| NEP 2020 will be implemented systematically: Karnataka minister
ALSO READ| JNU releases notification on International students' visa extension, details here