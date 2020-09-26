Saturday, September 26, 2020
     
AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key released. Direct link to download

AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada has released the answer key for AP EAMCET 2020 exam on the official website. 

New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2020 16:52 IST
AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada has released the answer key for AP EAMCET 2020 exam on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the AP EAMCET 2020 examination can check and download their answer key online at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can challenge the  AP EAMCET answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before September 28, 2020.

AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key: How to download

1, Visit the official website--  sche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'AP EAMCET 2020'

3. Click on the link 'AP EAMCET 2020 answer key'

4. Select the examination session for which they appeared

5. Your AP EAMCET 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key: Direct link 

Direct link to check AP EAMCET Answer Key 2020

