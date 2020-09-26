Image Source : SCREENGRAB AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key released. Direct link to download

AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada has released the answer key for AP EAMCET 2020 exam on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the AP EAMCET 2020 examination can check and download their answer key online at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can challenge the AP EAMCET answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before September 28, 2020.

AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key: How to download

1, Visit the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'AP EAMCET 2020'

3. Click on the link 'AP EAMCET 2020 answer key'

4. Select the examination session for which they appeared

5. Your AP EAMCET 2020 answer key will be displayed on the screen

AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key: Direct link

