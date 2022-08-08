Follow us on Image Source : PTI UGC-NET phase 2 POSTPONED! Check new dates, other details here

The National Testing Agency on Monday said tht it has postponed the second phase of UGC-NET examination. The exams will be conducted between 20 to 30 September, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between August 12 and 14.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," Kumar said.

"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he said.