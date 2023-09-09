TS TET hall ticket 2023 OUT on tstet.cgg.gov.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS TET hall ticket 2023 released at tstet.cgg.gov.in

TS TET hall ticket 2023, TS TET 2023 exam date and time: The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the hall tickets for Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. The candidates who are going to appear in the Telangana TET 2023 exam scheduled on September 15 can download their hall tickets from the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in.

In order to download Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET), the candidates are required to enter their candidate ID or mobile number and date of birth on the login page available on the official website. The direct link to the TSTET Hall Ticket 2023 can be accessed by scrolling down.

ALSO READ | JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023 ANNOUNCED at jkbose.nic.in, direct link here

The candidates have been advised to cross check the details mentioned on the hall ticket such as exam name, candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, registeration number, roll number of applicant, category and gender, date of birth, exam time, venue and instructions. If any discrepency appeared on the admit card, they may contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TSTET immediately between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm on the working days.

Instructions

Candidates appearing in the exam have been advised to reach to the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Entry will not be given to the candidates after the commencement of exam. Candidates will have to carry their identity cards along with the hall tickets on the day of the exam.

ALSO READ | Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023: Round 3 registration begins, check details

TS TET 2023 exam pattern

TS TET 2023 exam contains 150 objective type multiple choice questions in each paper - paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper will be of 150 marks. The candidates will get 150 minutes to complete the exam.