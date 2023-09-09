Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023: Round 3 registration begins, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 3 registration started

Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023, Haryana NEET UG Round 3 counselling registration: The Department of Medical Education and Research has released the round 3 schedule for NEET UG counselling 2023 for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes. According to the schedule, the registration window for counselling process has been started today, September 9. The candidates who are willing to particiapte in the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 can register themseleves at uhsrugcounselling.com. The last date for registration submission is September 13. The provisional list of seat allocation will be released on September 14.

Candidates who have registered in the first or second round of counselling not need to register again. In order to submit registerations, the candidates are required to deposit the security fee of Rs. 10,000 (Rs. 5,000 for SC, ST, EWS, PwBD) for government medical, and dental college and it is Rs. 1 lakh, if candidate is applying for private institute.

It should be noted that the candidates who have been allotted seats in the previous rounds of counselling will have to give their willingness or option to upgrade themselves online otherwise they will not be considered for the third round of counselling procedure.

According to the official notice, those who had joined the round one but did not participate in the second round counselling procedure and did not resign from the round one allotted seats are also allowed to participate in the third round of counselling procedure.

Haryana NEET UG Round 3 counselling: Important Dates