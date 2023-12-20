Last Day Alert: KSET 2023 Registration deadline extended till today- here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK KSET 2023 Registration deadline extended till today, December 20.

KSET 2023 Registration deadline: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration date for the State Eligibility Test (KSET) till December 20. Those who have yet not submitted their applications have a last chance to apply for the entrance exam through the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in. The application window will be closed by 5 PM on December 20. The candidates can remit the application fee by December 21, 12 noon. Earlier, the last date for application submission was December 19. Candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the entrance test.

How to apply for KSET 2023 Registration?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the KSET 2023 registration link available on the homepage

Now, register yourself first before proceeding with the application form

Fill out the application details and make payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the application fee for future reference

KSET 2023 Registration Fee

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB, and other state categories - Rs. 1000/-

Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates - Rs. 700/-

Exam Date

The exam authority has also postponed the entrance exam date. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held on December 31. Now, it is scheduled to be conducted on January 13. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for more updates.

Admit Card date

The admit cards for KSET 2023 will be released one week before the exam. The information about the release of the admit cards will be given on the official website.