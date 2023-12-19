Last Day Alert: KSET 2023 Registration closing today! Here's how to apply and details on application fee

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KSET 2023 Registration closing today, December 19

KSET 2023 Registration: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conclude the application window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2023) for Assistant Professor today, December 19. All those who have yet not submitted their application, have a last chance to submit applications by 4 PM today, December 19. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

As per the official schedule, the KSET 2023 exam will be conducted on January 13, 2024. Candidates applying on the above dates will be allocated to the Bangalore exam centre only. Earlier, the last date of application was October 9, 2023. The exam authority reopened the application window on December 18 after receiving various representations from the candidate.

The official notification reads, 'Many of the candidates are requesting to extend the registration date for Karnataka state eligibility test (KSET)-2023. The final opportunity is given to register and apply online for KSET-2023 to the candidates who have registered till now. Registration, submission of application and payment- from 11.00 am 18-12-2023 to L9-L2-2023 4.00 pm (During post office working hours). Candidates applying on the above dates will be allocated to Bangalore exam centres only.'

KSET 2023 Registration: How to apply?

To apply for KSET 2023 (Karnataka State Eligibility Test), follow these steps:

1. Visit the official KSET website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

2. Navigate to the registration section for KSET 2023

3. Fill in the required personal, educational, and contact details accurately

4. Upload scanned copies of necessary documents as specified

5. Pay the application fee through the provided online payment modes

6. Review the entered information before final submission

7. Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation for future reference

KSET 2023 Registration Fee

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB and other state candidates - Rs. 1000/-

Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates - Rs. 700/-

Payment modes may include online options such as credit/debit cards, net banking, or other prescribed modes.

Candidates are advised to check the official KSET 2023 notification or the website for specific details on the application process and the applicable fee structure before the registration deadline ends today, December 19 at 4 PM.

Exam Date

Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2023 will be conducted on December 31. The exam may comprise two papers. Both exam papers will consist only of objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).