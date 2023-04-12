Jharkhand JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2023 Out; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE JAC Class 11 admit card 2023 download link active

JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued the Class 11 Admit Card for 2022-23 annual examinations. The JAC Class 11 admit card is hosted on the official website-- - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The heads of the schools can download the JAC Admit Card 2023 using the login ID or username and password.

Students can collect the JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2023 from their respective schools. The Council has also released the model question papers for class 11 exams on its official website. Students can access the JAC Class 11 model question papers of desired subjects from the download section on the website.

ALSO READ | Delhi school in defence colony evacuated after bomb threat

JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2023: How to Download

School heads can follow the simple steps given here to download the JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2023.

Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Go to the Recent Announcements section and click in the 'class xi exam 2023 || admit card' link.

It will redirect you to the JAC school login portal.

Enter login ID and password to retrieve admit card.

Download and print a copy of the JAC Class 11 admit card 2023 for further use.

Direct Link: JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2023