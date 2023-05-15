Monday, May 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. HPCET answer key 2023 OUT on himtu.ac.in, raise objections if any by May 17

HPCET answer key 2023 OUT on himtu.ac.in, raise objections if any by May 17

HPCET answer key 2023 has been released at himtu.ac.in. Check answer key PDFs, how to raise objections.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2023 19:15 IST
HPCET BTech BPharma Answer Key 2023, HPCET answer key, HPCET answer key download link, hpcet 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV HPCET answer key 2023 released for MBA, MCA, BTech and BPharma

HPCET answer key 2023 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU).  Candidates who appeared in the Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023 can download their answer keys from the official website of HIMTU - himtu.ac.in. 

The Common Entrance Test (HPCET) was held on May 14 for admission to various undergraduate courses like BTech, BPharma, MCA, MBA, and MBA (tourism and hospitality management) exams. The provisional answer keys for the same have been uploaded on the official website. 

Candidates who have doubts about the HPCET answer key 2023 can raise objections through online mode. The representations/objections can be raised by visiting the Controller of Examinations (COE) office personally or by emailing on coehimtu@gmail.com. The last date to challenge the HPCET answer key is May 17, 2023. 

HPCET answer key 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of HPCET - himtu.ac.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'HPCET answer key 2023' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to a PDF
  • Candidates can check HPCET answer key 2023 and save it for future reference

 

ALSO READ |  Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 ANNOUNCED on education.delhi.gov.in, check how to download

ALSO READ | HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 out: Girls grab top 3 ranks in Haryana Board Results - check toppers list

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News