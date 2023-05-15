HPCET answer key 2023 OUT on himtu.ac.in, raise objections if any by May 17

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPCET answer key 2023 released for MBA, MCA, BTech and BPharma

HPCET answer key 2023 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU). Candidates who appeared in the Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023 can download their answer keys from the official website of HIMTU - himtu.ac.in.

The Common Entrance Test (HPCET) was held on May 14 for admission to various undergraduate courses like BTech, BPharma, MCA, MBA, and MBA (tourism and hospitality management) exams. The provisional answer keys for the same have been uploaded on the official website.

Candidates who have doubts about the HPCET answer key 2023 can raise objections through online mode. The representations/objections can be raised by visiting the Controller of Examinations (COE) office personally or by emailing on coehimtu@gmail.com. The last date to challenge the HPCET answer key is May 17, 2023.

HPCET answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of HPCET - himtu.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'HPCET answer key 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF

Candidates can check HPCET answer key 2023 and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | Delhi Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 ANNOUNCED on education.delhi.gov.in, check how to download

ALSO READ | HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 out: Girls grab top 3 ranks in Haryana Board Results - check toppers list