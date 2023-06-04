ATMA 2023 Registration begins for July session; Apply at atmaaims.com

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ATMA 2023 Application Form released

ATMA 2023 Exam: Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has started the registrations for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2023 July session. Aspiring candidates can register for the ATMA July 2023 session through the official website-- atmaaims.com till July 16.

The ATMA 2023 July exam is scheduled on July 23 in a single session from 2 PM to 5 PM. All candidates will have to pay Rs 2,000 as a registration fee except female aspirants and candidates belonging to the North East region. The application fee for female candidates is Rs 1,500 and for North East region candidates, it is Rs 1,000.

ATMA 2023 Important Dates (July session)

Exam Event Date ATMA 2023 Registration begins June 3, 2023 Application fee payment ends July 15, 2023 ATMA July 2023 registration last date July 16, 2023 ATMA 2023 Admit Card July 20, 2023 Last Date to print online application form July 23, 2023 AMTA 2023 Exam Date July 23, 2023 ATMA 2023 Result Date July 28, 2023

How to register for ATMA 2023 MBA Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official AIMS website at atmaaims.com.

Step 2: Click on the fee payment tab and pay the requisite application fee.

Step 3: Next, proceed to fill ATMA 2023 application form online.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of documents, photograph and signature.

Step 5: Review the application details and finally submit the application form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.