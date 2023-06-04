Assam CEE Result 2023 link activated; Download rank card here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam CEE Result 2023 declared

Assam CEE 2023 Result: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has declared the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Assam CEE 2023 examination can check their results on the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in. Candidates will be able to access and download their CEE 2023 rank card by entering their application number and password on the result page.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will be needed to appear in the Assam CEE 2023 counselling and admission process to be conducted by the university. The University will notify the complete schedule for the counselling round on its website soon. ASTU conducts the Assam CEE examination for candidates seeking admission to the B.Tech Programme in the State of Assam (CEE-2023).

Assam CEE Results 2023: How to Check

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the Assam CEE Results 2023.

Visit the official website of the ASTU at astu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'CEE 2023 Rank Card' link

Next, key in your application number and password

Submit it and Assam CEE results will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and print a copy for further reference.

Assam CEE Results 2023: Toppers List

1. Kirtiman Sarma

2. Irfan Hussain

3. Nilarnab Sutradhar

4. Rupangkan Mazumdar

5. Abhigyan Sharma

6. Dhyann Olemmyan

7. Pranjal Bhattacharjee

8. Priyank Atri

9. Monoj Debnath

10. Nilabh Sarmah

