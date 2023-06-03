MAH CET MBA Result 2023 Declared; Direct link, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MAH CET MBA Result 2023 announced

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MBA Common Entrance Test (CET) results 2023 on June 3. Aspirants who took the state-level MBA, MMS entrance exam can check their MHT CET Result 2023 through the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org or mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Candidates are required to log in with their application number and date of birth in order to download the MAH MBA CET 2023 scorecard. Along with the MBA CET Result 2023, the CET cell has also announced the toppers list and cut-off for admission.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has conducted the MBA CET exam 2023 on March 25 and March 26. The re-examination for MBA and MMS courses was conducted on May 6, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the scorecard online.

ALSO READ | MAH CET LLB 5 year result OUT at mahacet.org; Direct link

How to Check MAH MBA CET Result 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on Download Score Card on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your MAH MBA CET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the MAH MBA CET scorecard and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

Direct Link: MAH MBA CET Scorecard 2023

Candidates who have qualified the MAH MBA CET 2023 examination will now have to appear for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for admission to MBA, MMS programmes offered by the Maharashtra government management education institutes, university departments of management education, university managed management education institutes, all un-aided management education institutes across the state.