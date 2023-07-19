AIIMS Delhi Mock Test 2023: NMC defers NeXT mock practice test, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AIIMS Delhi NeXT Mock Test 2023 cancelled

AIIMS Delhi Mock Test 2023, NMC AIIMS Delhi NeXT Mock Test 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has deferred the mock National Exit Test (NExT) scheduled for July 28. Candidates can read the official notice at the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS Delhi Mock Test cancellation notice reads, ''it is hereby informed that as per communication received from NMC and the decision of the competent authority, the Mock/ Practice Test of National Exit Test (NExT) scheduled to be held on 28th July 2023 stands cancelled.”

The candidates who registered themselves for the mock test with the application fees will get a refund of their registration fee. The refund process of the registration fees has been initiated. Candidates will get their refunds in due course of the time in the respective account from which they made the payment. General/OBC category candidates had to pay Rs. 2,000 as an application fee while SC/ST/EWS category candidates had to register by paying Rs. 1,000/- registration fee in order to appear in the NExt mock test.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences had previously decided to conduct the mock test on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to final-year MBBS students enrolled in medical schools in India. The aim of the conducting mock test was to familiarize the candidates with computer-based test, software interfaces, and other processes of the exam centers. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of AIIMS for more latest updates.