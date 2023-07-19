AIIMS NORCET 4 Final result 2023 Announced on norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in, check cut off, merit wise result list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS NORCET 4 Final result 2023 download link available on norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final result 2023: The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) final results have been made public by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 4. All those who appeared in the NORCET 4 exam can download the final results from the official website of AIIMS - norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the results, a total of 2, 668 candidates have qualified in the written test including 1,051 male and 1,616 female candidates. Candidates can check their individual scores by logging in with their credentials such as ID and password. The medical institute has uploaded a number-wise provisional list of qualified candidates for the post of Nursing Officer in AIIMS, four central government hospitals, and other participating institutes.

ALSO READ | RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result OUT on rbi.org.in, check direct link

How to download AIIMS NORCET 4 result 2023?

Visit the official website of NORCET - norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in Click on ‘notification’ Now, click on the link that reads, ‘Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test' NORCET 4 result PDF will display on the screen Cntrl + F+ Search for your roll number Download and save AIIMS NORCET 4 Final Result 2023 PDF for future reference

AIIMS NORCET 4 result 2023: Cut-Off Marks

UR, EWS - 50.000

OBC- 45.000

SC, ST - 40.000

UR-PwBD - 45.167

EWS-PwBD -

OBC-PwBD - 41.500

SC-PwBD - 44.167

ST-PwBD - 38.667

ALSO READ | Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 400 Officer Scale II & III posts

AIIMS NORCET 4 result 2023: What if Tie happens?

According to the official notice, the tie cases will be resolved using the candidate's date of birth with older candidates placed higher. If still tie persists, the tie cases will be resolved by a number of wrong answers / negative marks that have been used wherein those with fewer wrong answers / negative marks have been placed higher. Candidates can directly check their results in the provided PDF.