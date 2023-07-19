Wednesday, July 19, 2023
     
AIIMS NORCET 4 Final result 2023 Announced on norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in, check cut off, merit wise result list

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final result 2023 has been announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Check cut off, result PDF and other details.

Updated on: July 19, 2023 18:00 IST
AIIMS NORCET 4 Final result 2023 download link available on norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 4 Final result 2023: The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) final results have been made public by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 4. All those who appeared in the NORCET 4 exam can download the final results from the official website of AIIMS - norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in. 

According to the results, a total of 2, 668 candidates have qualified in the written test including 1,051 male and 1,616 female candidates. Candidates can check their individual scores by logging in with their credentials such as ID and password. The medical institute has uploaded a number-wise provisional list of qualified candidates for the post of Nursing Officer in AIIMS, four central government hospitals, and other participating institutes. 

How to download AIIMS NORCET 4 result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of NORCET - norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in
  2. Click on ‘notification’ 
  3. Now, click on the link that reads, ‘Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test'
  4. NORCET 4 result PDF will display on the screen
  5. Cntrl + F+ Search for your roll number
  6. Download and save AIIMS NORCET 4 Final Result 2023 PDF for future reference

AIIMS NORCET 4 result 2023: Cut-Off Marks 

  • UR, EWS - 50.000
  • OBC- 45.000
  • SC, ST - 40.000
  • UR-PwBD - 45.167
  • EWS-PwBD -
  • OBC-PwBD - 41.500
  • SC-PwBD - 44.167
  • ST-PwBD - 38.667

 

AIIMS NORCET 4 result 2023: What if Tie happens?

According to the official notice, the tie cases will be resolved using the candidate's date of birth with older candidates placed higher. If still tie persists, the tie cases will be resolved by a number of wrong answers / negative marks that have been used wherein those with fewer wrong answers / negative marks have been placed higher. Candidates can directly check their results in the provided PDF. 

