JEE Main, NEET 2020: States extend lockdown; schools, colleges to remain shut. What about exams?

JEE Main, NEET 2020: With the lockdown extended across several states in India, the uncertainty over the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam date are grown further. A number of states including Maharashtra, Nagaland, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have already announced the extension of lockdown till July 31, with which, the demand to postpone the JEE Main and NEET 2020 has deepened. JEE Main and NEET 2020 aspirants had already taken to social media and had raised concerns over the JEE Main and NEET exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is still to give a final word on the postponement of exams.

The Central government too has issued guidelines for Unlock 2, beginning July 1, 2020. With metro services on a halt, it would be challenging for the students to reach their exam centers, in case the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams are conducted.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020, NEET Admit Card 2020

If not postponed, the JEE Mains are scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23. Similarly, the NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on July 26, this year. With the uncertainty over the postponement of the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams, the HRD Ministry is also yet to give a confirmation on the JEE Main Admit Card 2020 and NEET Admit Card 2020.

The CBSE Board and the ICSE Board had already announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the CBSE and ICSE boards, all students will now be evaluated according to the exams that were earlier conducted in February and March, and as per the internal assessments.

Results for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams are expected to be declared around July 15.

JEE Main, NEET 2020: Parents write to Ministry of Health

The Parents Association of India, in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has listed 16 points to postpone the national-level medical entrance exam – NEET 2020. “This doesn’t affect the lives of only students, it will have a direct impact on the health and safety of the whole nation considering the nature of the Coronavirus,” read the letter.

Meanwhile, as per the new guidelines issued by the government, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut till July 31.

