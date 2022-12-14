CBSE Board 2023: Best preparation tips for class 12 board exam | check how to cover all topics in 2 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Board 2023: Best preparation tips for class 12 board exam

CBSE Board 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2023 soon. Students who will appear for the board exam 2023 are waiting for the exam schedule. As per the official notice of the CBSE, the board exam 2023 for class 12 can commence on February 15, 2023. If the exams start on this date then the students have around 2 months for the preparation.

Here are some effective preparation tips for the students who are appearing for the board exam 2023.

Tip 1. CBSE can release the date sheet for the board exam anytime, so students must be prepared for the exams in advance. Students are advised to make a study plan for studying. An effective timetable will help the students in swotting.

Tip 2. Analyze the syllabus. Students must cover the whole syllabus for the exam. Do not skip any important topic or concept. Scrutinize your strong and weak concepts in the syllabus. Instead of ignoring any topic or concept, try to understand it in a simpler way. Do not hesitate to take help from your tutors, teachers or friends.

Tip 3. Go for previous years' question papers. Practicing previous years' question papers will help you to understand which topics are important and the pattern of the exam.

Tip 4. Once, done with the whole syllabus and practicing previous years' question papers, model papers and sample papers, students must give mock tests. Mock tests help to manage time while attempting the paper.

Tip 5. Instead of taking stress, utilize your time and make effort to study hard. Do yoga or any activity that provides peace of mind. Include your favorite activities in the timetable and have a healthy diet.

CBSE will release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on the official website. Students are advised to visit the official website of the board regularly to stay updated.

