Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBSE 2023 Date sheet to release today? check big update on the exam schedule

CBSE 2023 Date Sheet: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 is not releasing today. Students are eagerly waiting for the board to make an announcement about the exam schedule. However, the CBSE Controller of Examination confirmed that the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will not be released and uploaded today. The statement of the CBSE Controller of Examination came in response to rumours about the date sheet.

In a talk with Indian Express, the CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the CBSE date sheet will not be released today for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023. With this, he also asked the students not to believe in fake news. Any updates on the board exams 2023 and date sheet for board 2023 will be posted on the official social media account or uploaded on the website.

Once, the date sheet will get released, students will be able to download it from the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Furthermore, Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board is still curating out the date sheet for the board exam 2023. The date sheet will be released, once everything gets finalised.

Sanyam Bhardwaj said "We have not, in the past, released the date sheets in December. We usually release them in January; however, I am not saying that it will come out now in January, but just stating that as per the past trends, we have never released the date sheet so early."

Recently, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha said that competency-based questions will also be asked to the students in the board exam. She said, "In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 percent of questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 percent of questions in Class 12 are competency-based."

Also Read | Bihar Board 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams full timetable out now | check exam dates

Also Read | UPMSP UP Board 2023: Date sheet to release soon | check latest updates and how to download