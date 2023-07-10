NEST Result 2023 Out at nestexam.in; Download merit list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEST Result 2023 declared today

NEST Result 2023: The result for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) has been declared today, July 10. Candidates who took the exam can check the NEST result 2023 through the official website-- nestexam.in. The authorities have also released the section-wise minimum admissible score (SMAS).

To access and download the NEST scorecard, candidates will have to log in with their roll number and application number. The NEST 2023 exam was held online in computer based test (CBT) format on June 24. The examination was held in two shifts. The morning shift was conducted from 9 AM to 12:30 PM and the evening shift was held from 2:30 PM to 6 PM.

The NEST answer key and question papers for all the papers including Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics were released on June 26 and objections were invited from the candidates between June 28 and June 30, 2023. The minimum admissible percentile (MAP) for merit list of general category is equal to or more than 90, for OBC-NCL candidates, it is equal to or more than 90 and for SC, ST, Divyangjan and JK candidates is equal to 60 or more than 60.

How to Check NEST 2023 Result

Aspirants can check the NEST Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at nestexam.in. On the homepage, click on the 'Check Merit Rank' link The NEST result 2023 will be displayed on the screen Download it and save the PDF for future use.

NEST Result 2023 - Direct link to check