Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 OUT; Direct link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023. The result link will be active by 11 AM on the official website at karresults.nic.in. Students need to log in with their registration number to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates

The KSEAB has announced the results for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. The Karnataka Board has recorded a pass percentage of 74.67 percent in 2nd PUC Result 2023. The highest pass percentage is recorded in the Science stream, followed by the Commerce stream and then the Arts stream.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result: How to check?

Students can check and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC result-cum-marksheet by following the steps given here

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023' link, on the homepage.

Provide your roll number and date of birth and click on submit button

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download PUC Result 2023 PDF and take a print for further reference.

Direct Link: 2nd PUC Result 2023 Karnataka Board

Students are required to score at least 35 percent marks in aggregate to qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023. The students who could not secure the minimum passing marks can appear for the PUC compartment or supplementary examinations.