UGC NET Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download result

Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET Result 2020 declared

UGC NET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET Result 2020 today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam should note that the UGC NET Result 2020 has been released on the official website. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check the UGC NET Result 2020 have been given below. A direct link to download the UGC NET Result 2020 has also been shared.

The UGC Net exam held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the country from 24th September to 13th November 2020 and had covered 81 subjects in 12 days.

A total of 1,56,882 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 47,161 were in Gen-EWS, 1,92,434 in OBC-NCL category, 88,914 in SC category, 33,811 in ST category, 7505 in PwD category took the UGC NET June 2020 test.

How to check UGC NET Result 2020

1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'UGC-NET June 2020 NAT Score'

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Your UGC NET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

