Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2019: Result declared online at ptet2019.org. Direct link to check the merit list

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2019

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2019: Result declared online at ptet2019.org. Direct link to score

The Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling and seat allotment results have been released by the Government Dungar College online at the official website -- ptet2019.org . Candidates can now check the Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling and seat allotment result online by visiting the official website. We have also provided a direct link to the counselling and seat allotment result. Candidates must know that the Rajasthan PTET 2019 counselling and seat allotment result has been released in the PDF format.

Direct link to Rajasthan PTET 2019 Counselling and seat allotment result

Candidates who have qualified the Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2019 will be allotted B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. courses. Based on the selection status in the counselling results, candidates will have to complete the admission formalities to freeze their admission status.

How to check Rajasthan PTET Results 2019 online?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link for PTET Counselling Results 2019

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Click on the Submit button after verifying the information

Step 5: Check Selection status/counselling results displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check for the availability of provisional allotment letter

Step 7: Download PDF copy or take a printout for future reference