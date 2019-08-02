Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Results declared on bstc2019.org. direct link to check result here

BSTC Result: Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Results declared on bstc2019.org. direct link to check result hereRajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 | National Council for Teacher Education or NCTE has finally declared the much-awaited results for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 or Pre. D.El.Ed. 2019 Result on the official website -- bstc2019.org. The results which were scheduled to be announced on August 1, delayed for a day. Nevertheless, the University of Bikaner has now declared the results of the counselling process of Rajasthan BSTC 2019. The last date to deposit the allotment fee for qualified candidates is August 5.
Direct link to the Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019
Simple steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 result
Step 1: Visit the official website -- bstc2019.org or bstc2019.net
Step 2: Click on 'Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019' link
Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket number and your other details
Step 4: Click on the Submit button
Step 5: The BSTC Rajasthan Result will be displayed on your computer screen
Step 6: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference
About Rajasthan BSTC examination
Around 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC or Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed examination this year, which was conducted on July 3. The Basic School Training Certificate or BSTC examination process is conducted for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed course in the Teachers Training Institutes in Rajasthan. Last Year, the Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed Entrance Exam i.e. BSTC Exam was conducted by Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara. But this year the University of Bikaner has roped in to conduct the examination and selection procedure.