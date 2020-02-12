JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 declared for Jammu Zone. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 declared for Jammu Zone

JKBOSE 11th Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board has declared the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for the Jammu region/winter zone. Candidates who had appeared for JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 should note that the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 has been released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Jammu zone have been provided below. A direct link to download the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Jammu zone has also been provided.

How to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Jammu zone

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Jammu zone'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Jammu zone will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Jammu zone

Students can download their JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Jammu zone by clicking on the link below

Direct Link To Download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Jammu zone