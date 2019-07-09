IGNOU Result 2019: Term end examination result declared; how to check

Image Source : PTI IGNOU Result 2019: Term end examination result declared

Indira Gandhi Open University declared the term-end IGNOU 2019 examination result online. Students who had appeared for the IGNOU 2019 exam are advised to check the official website www.ignou.ac.in for details.

IGNOU had conducted the TEE 2019 from June 01 to 29, 2019. Indira Gandhi National Open University will release the grade card for the students appeared in the exam. Students can download the grade card from the official website of the university.

How to check IGNOU Result 2019

1. Visit the official website www.ignou.ac.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Click on Term-End link

4.Check for the link for “June 2019 Exam Result”.

5. Enter the required details

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

It is informed that the result of the student who is booked under the unfair means will get cancelled. Students not satisfied with the marks secured can apply for revaluation of the answer book. Check the page for IGNOU Result 2019.

About IGNOU Term End Examination

The university holds term end exams twice in a year. The first one happens in June and the second one is in December. Now the June TEE result is out, students can check IGNOU Result by following a few simple steps mentioned above.