ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared

ICSI CS Executive Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS Executive Programme result today. Candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CS examination should note that the results have been declared on the official website. The ICSI CS Result 2019 was declared at nearly 2 pm on Tuesday. For the convenience of candidates, the steps to check the ICSI CS Executive Programme result have been provided below. A direct link to download the ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2019 has also been provided.

The ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2019 will contain the name and roll number of the students, the name of the programme, subjects appeared for in the exam, marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.

How to check ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2019

1. Visit the official website icsi.edu

2. Click on the link that reads 'ICSI CS Executive examination'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your ICSI CS Executive Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download ICSI CS Executive Result 2019

Students should click on the below-mentioned link to download their ICSI CS Executive Result 2019

Direct Link to Download ICSI CS Professional Result 2019