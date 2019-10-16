EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019 announced: Direct Link

EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019 announced

EPFO Assistant Prelims 2019 Result: EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019 has been released on the official website - epfindia.gov.in. As many as 3049 candidates have been shortlisted by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the next selection round - EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 (Phase-II). Those who appeared for the EPFO Assistant Prelims 2019 exams can check their EPFO results by visiting the official website.

EPFO Assistant Prelims Cutoff marks 2019 have also been released along with EPFO Results. The cut off marks have been released category-wise for GEN/EWS/SC/ST/OBC/ PwD candidates.

Steps to download EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment'

Step 3: Click on the list of candidates shortlisted for Phase - II of EPFO Assistant

Step 4: Search your name

EPFO Assistant Prelims Minimum Qualification Marks 2019:

Section Total Marks SC/ST/OBC/ PwD GEN/EWS English Language 30 10.50 (35%) 12 (40%) Reasoning Ability 35 12.25 (35%) 14(40%) Numerical Aptitude 35 12.25 (35%) 14 (40%)

EPFO Assistant Prelims Cut Off Marks 2019:

