EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019 announced: Direct Link

EPFO Assistant Prelims 2019 Result: EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019 has been released on the official website - epfindia.gov.in. As many as 3049 candidates have been shortlisted by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the next selection round - EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 (Phase-II). Those who appeared for the EPFO Assistant Prelims 2019 exams can check their EPFO results by visiting the official website.

New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2019 14:24 IST
EPFO Assistant Prelims Cutoff marks 2019 have also been released along with EPFO Results.  The cut off marks have been released category-wise for GEN/EWS/SC/ST/OBC/ PwD candidates.

EPFO Assistant Prelims Cutoff marks 2019 have also been released along with EPFO Results.  The cut off marks have been released category-wise for GEN/EWS/SC/ST/OBC/ PwD candidates.

Steps to download EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment'
Step 3: Click on the list of candidates shortlisted for Phase - II of EPFO Assistant 
Step 4: Search your name

EPFO Assistant Prelims Minimum Qualification Marks 2019:

Section Total Marks SC/ST/OBC/ PwD GEN/EWS
English Language 30 10.50 (35%) 12 (40%)
Reasoning Ability 35 12.25 (35%) 14(40%)
Numerical Aptitude 35 12.25 (35%) 14 (40%)

EPFO Assistant Prelims Cut Off Marks 2019:

Category Cutoff
General 94.75
EWS 91.50
OBC 91.25
SC 87
ST 81.25
PwD

89.75 (CAT-A)

69.25 (CAT-B)

85.75 (CAT-C)

68 (CAT-D)

EPFO Assistant Prelims Result 2019: Click here for Direct Link

