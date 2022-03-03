Russia removes US, UK, Japan flags from rocket; keeps Indian tricolour | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ROGOZIN The Soyuz rocket, shown in the video - carrying 36 OneWeb satellites - was to launch on March 4

In a reply to the West's harsh sanctions on Russia, Russian workers covered the flags of the US, the UK and Japan, among others on a Russian space rocket. However, they kept the Indian Tricolour, as a token of good relationships between the two countries.

Russian space agency (Roscosmos) chief Dmitry Rogozin shared a video of the Russian workers on Twitter. "The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful," the Russian space agency chief tweeted.

The Soyuz rocket, shown in the video - carrying 36 OneWeb satellites - was to launch on March 4, but the launch date was pushed back until further notice.

The video comes after UK, US and Japan had imposed economic sanctions on the Putin-led country after its invasion of Ukraine. India, however, has refrained from intervening in the issue.

On Wednesday, India abstained from voting on the resolution against Russia at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The Indian government has, instead, repeatedly called for both sides (Russia and Ukraine) to work out a peaceful agreement.

The General Assembly on Wednesday voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and "deplores in the strongest terms” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

