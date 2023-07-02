Good News! Australia changes rules for Indian students; now work without VISA

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Australia implemented new visa rules

Australia has implemented changes in VISA rules for Indian graduates studying in Australian tertiary institutions from July 1, 2023. As per the new rules, Indian students can now apply for work without visa for up to eight years. The changes have been enforced taking into account the bilateral agreement signed between India and Australia in May 2023.

According to the bilateral agreement, Indian students have been given the option to work in Australia without a visa for up to eight years under the Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early-professionals Scheme (MATES). Australia will give 3000 young professionals from India an option to work in Australia every year without a visa for a maximum of eight years.

Apart from this, Indian students will be able to spend two years in Australia even without a visa sponsor. MATES is a temporary visa programme, which is applicable for Indian professionals from fields including engineering, information and communication technology, mining, financial technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Maximum 48 hours Work per Fortnight

Under the new visa rules, from July 1, the working hours for students increase to 48 hours per fortnight. Individuals employed in the aged care sector are exempt from this regulation and are permitted to work unlimited hours through December 31, 2023. Candidates below the age of 31 years and who have obtained their education from a recognized and verified university are eligible to avail the benefits under MATES visa programme.