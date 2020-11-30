Image Source : FILE UGC NET Final Answer Key 2020 released. Direct link to check

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the UGC-NET final answer key 2020. Candidates can check the UGC NET answer keys online at nta.nic.in.

UGC NET examination 2020 commenced on September 24 and concluded on November 13 at various centre spread across the country. The examination was held in computer-based mode.

A total of 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the UGC NET exam this year, out of which, 5,26,707 candidates appeared in the examination.

“The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce & Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” reads the official notice.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

Click here to check UGC NET Final Answer Key 2020

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website at nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads, “Answer Keys UGC-NET June 2020 Read More”

3. The UGC NET final answer key 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

