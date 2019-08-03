Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 1539 Copyist, Steno and Other Posts. Click for more details

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019 | Name and number of posts:

The Telangana High Court has invited vacancies for 1539 posts including Stenographer Gr III, Junior Assistant, Typist, Field Assistant ,Examiner, Copyist, Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate Posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the Telangana High Court official website -- hc.ts.nic . The application process will start from August 5. Last date to apply for the post is September 4. Candidates are advised to apply as the application process start to avoid the last minute rush.

Office Subordinate (09/2019) – 686 Posts

Junior Assistant (02/2019) – 277 Posts

Typist (03/2019)- 146 Posts

Copyist (06/2019)-122 Posts

Process Server (08/2019)- 127 Posts

Field Assistant (04/2019) – 65 Posts

Stenographer Gr III (01/2019)- 54 Posts

Examiner (05/2019) – 57 Posts

Record Assistant (07/2019) – 05 Posts

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

For Copyist, Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Examiner, Record Assistant posts, candidate must have passed class 10 from any Intermediate examination conducted by the State Board of Intermediate Education or its equivalent.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019 | Age Limit:

Candidates from the age group of 18 to 34 years can apply for the post.

How to Apply for Telangana High Court Jobs 2019?

The application process will held through online mode only, so the candidates will have to visit the High Court for the State of Telangana’s Website www.hc.ts.nic.in to apply for the above given posts under THC from 05 August to 04 September 2019.